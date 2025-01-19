Khanpur Dam water sports face deadline

The Executive Engineer (EXN) of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Sohaib Abbasi, issued a three-day ultimatum on Thursday to jetty owners at Khanpur Dam, directing them to cease all water sports activities and remove boats and jetties from the dam reservoir by the expiration of the deadline on Monday.

According to the notice, this action is in response to increasing concerns about the contamination of the dam’s water supply, which serves the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Reports have indicated that water sports activities, along with boats and the litter left by participants, have contributed to the pollution of the water and compromised its quality. Sohaib Abbasi, while speaking to APP, emphasized the importance of halting these activities to prevent further contamination and ensure a continuous supply of clean and safe water for both cities.

He also stressed the need to protect the dam’s ecosystem and maintain public health through the preservation of water quality. In an update provided on Sunday, the EXN confirmed that the notice had been forwarded to the relevant authorities and that assistance from the local administration had been sought to enforce the order. With the deadline rapidly approaching, local authorities are expected to take immediate action if the notice is not followed. The final day for compliance will fall on Monday, marking a critical point in the effort to safeguard the water quality of Khanpur Dam.