Aina Asif says marriage can wait – Career and studies come first

Emerging actress and model Aina Asif recently shared her thoughts on marriage during an interview. She stated that she is not ready for marriage yet. Aina mentioned that she would consider getting married at 25 or 26 years old. This decision reflects her focus on career and education rather than relationships at this stage.

Aina appeared on Nida Yasir’s morning show, discussing various topics, including her new drama “Parwarish.” When asked about marriage, Aina felt shy. She pointed to her co-stars, Samar Jafri and Abul Hassan, suggesting they could discuss marriage instead. Her response showed her commitment to her current priorities.

Nida Yasir encouraged Aina to share her views on marriage openly. She emphasized that discussing marriage does not mean Aina had to get married soon. Aina appreciated this support but reiterated her focus on her career and personal growth for now.

Previously, Aina had also expressed that she is still young. Just last year, she mentioned that she is 15 and in ninth grade. She believes concentrating on her studies is essential for building her future. Consequently, she feels that marriage is not on her agenda for another decade.