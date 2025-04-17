Pakistan secures two-year extension on Kuwait’s oil credit facility

Kuwait has extended its oil credit facility to Pakistan for another two years. Kuwait’s Ambassador to Pakistan confirmed the news during a meeting with Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik received H.E. Nassar Abdulrahman J. Almutairi, the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan, at the Ministry of Petroleum in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Minister Malik expressed gratitude for the support of brotherly nations like Kuwait, which has been pivotal in enabling the structural reforms successfully implemented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador commended Pakistan’s significant economic progress under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, particularly in stabilizing the economy and improving the investment climate.

He expressed confidence in Pakistan’s growth trajectory and reaffirmed Kuwait’s commitment to deepening economic and energy partnerships between the two nations.

Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik acknowledged Kuwait’s support and appreciated the special accommodations made for Pakistan.

He stated that Pakistan was deeply grateful for the two-year extension of the oil credit facility by Kuwait Petroleum.

He also highlighted the strong progress in relations between PSO and Kuwait Petroleum, adding that KUFPEC is already active in Pakistan’s exploration sector, and their interest in offshore exploration is highly welcomed.

The discussions centered on strengthening bilateral energy cooperation and exploring new investment opportunities in Pakistan’s petroleum sector.

Minister Malik thanked the Ambassador for Kuwait’s continued support and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing ties with Gulf nations, particularly in energy and trade.

He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds the utmost respect and appreciation for the Kuwaiti leadership, including the Amir and Crown Prince.

The meeting concluded positively, with both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the enduring relationship between Pakistan and Kuwait.