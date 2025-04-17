Pakistan’s rating expected to remain at B minus, Bloomberg research note

Bloomberg recently released a research note predicting that Pakistan’s credit rating will stay at B minus. This forecast highlights the country’s ongoing economic struggles. Despite these challenges, the government plans to manage its debt payments carefully. It will use foreign exchange reserves to pay a $500 million bond due in September.

Furthermore, the note discusses the significance of the IMF staff-level agreement. This agreement is seen as crucial for stabilizing Pakistan’s economy. According to Bloomberg, Pakistan needs to make $26 billion in payments. The government intends to roll over $16 billion and has already paid most of the remaining amount.

In addition, Bloomberg points out the impact of high crude oil import bills on Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. Although the country’s export revenues are currently weak, it hopes to balance the situation. By improving its exporting strategies, Pakistan can mitigate some of these losses.

Finally, the research note mentions Barclays’ outlook on Pakistan. Barclays maintains an overweight rating, showing confidence in the country’s potential. This reflects a belief in positive economic changes despite the current B minus rating. The government must focus on effective management to improve the economic landscape.