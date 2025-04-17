Pakistan achieves historic current account surplus of over $1 billion

Pakistan has reached a significant milestone with its current account surplus exceeding one billion dollars for the first time. This surge is largely due to record remittances from Pakistanis living abroad. In March alone, the current account surplus hit one billion and 19 million dollars, contributing to a total surplus of 185 million dollars over the first nine months of the fiscal year.

The impressive remittances have played a crucial role in strengthening the economy. In March 2025, remittances soared to 4.1 billion US dollars, marking a historic high. This influx reflects the growing support of overseas Pakistanis and their contributions to the country’s finances. Such a significant boost in remittances has provided much-needed relief.

Additionally, Pakistan’s trade deficit has improved. In March, the country spent 494 million dollars on imports, down by 2 percent from previous months. Simultaneously, exports increased by 6 percent, reaching 276 million dollars. This combination has reduced the monthly trade deficit by 11 percent and kept the economy on a stable path.

Despite an overall increase in imports, the current account remains in surplus. Worker remittances have also grown by one-third percent, totaling 33 billion dollars over nine months. This improvement contrasts sharply with a deficit of 165 million dollars during the same period last fiscal year, showcasing a positive turn for Pakistan’s economy.