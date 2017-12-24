Lahore Weather

No interest in becoming leader but will continue to defend people’s rights: CJP

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday observed that though he was recently criticised for visiting Mayo Hospital, he did not care about criticism as it was his duty to ensure that the fundamental rights of the people were protected.Justice Nisar made the remark while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Shahab Osto in the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry against … [Read more...] about No interest in becoming leader but will continue to defend people’s rights: CJP

‘Terrorist safe havens are in Afghanistan, not Pakistan’

NEW YORK: Denying US allegations about the presence of terrorist safe havens in Pakistan, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Saturday said such enclaves existed in areas of Afghanistan that were not under government control.“There are no such safe havens (in Pakistan),” she said. “The only havens that exist for the insurgents and for Daesh [Islamic … [Read more...] about ‘Terrorist safe havens are in Afghanistan, not Pakistan’

India repatriates four Pakistani prisoners

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday repatriated four Pakistani prisoners via the Attari-Wagah border after they completed their sentences and whose nationality was confirmed by the Pakistani authorities.“India attaches high priority to addressing all humanitarian issues, including early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and prisoners in Pakistan’s custody,” the external affairs ministry … [Read more...] about India repatriates four Pakistani prisoners

Christians worldwide prepare for holidays with an eye on security

ISLAMABAD: Christmas church services and other celebrations are being held this weekend under the gaze of armed guards and security cameras in many countries after Islamic State gunmen attacked a Methodist church in Pakistan as a Sunday service began.Majority-Muslim countries in Asia and the Middle East were particularly nervous after US President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that he … [Read more...] about Christians worldwide prepare for holidays with an eye on security

Govt must stop treating people, minorities of Balochistan as aliens: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Vice President (VP) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Senator Sherry Rehman while expressing concern over federal government’s policy of neglect and ignorance after the Quetta Church attack said, “The government should stop treating people of Balochistan and minorities as aliens. They need to be treated well and owned by the federal government”.In line with directives … [Read more...] about Govt must stop treating people, minorities of Balochistan as aliens: Sherry Rehman

Failed policies of rulers ruined agriculture in Sindh says Qureshi

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the flawed policies ofthe rulers have ruinedthe agriculture sector in Sindh province and local farmers have been facing a severe economic crisis.PPP government has broken all records of corruption in Sindh and one MPA who belongs to Thar was master of corruption and alleged that he was supporter of … [Read more...] about Failed policies of rulers ruined agriculture in Sindh says Qureshi

Sadiq, his Afghan counterpart vow to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Saturday said that Pakistan wanted to strengthen relations with Afghanistan and work together for peace and prosperity in the region.He expressed these views while talking to the President of the Wolesi Jirga (House of People) National Assembly of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi with his parliamentary delegation in the … [Read more...] about Sadiq, his Afghan counterpart vow to strengthen bilateral ties

Veterans of Pakistan offers to provide free security to churches

LAHORE: Veterans of Pakistan (VOP) has once again offered to provide free armed security to all churches in Pakistan.VOP had already made the same offer in the past after Peshawar church bombing on September 22, 2013 in which 127 people were killed and 250 injured.Referring to the recent attack on a church in Quetta in which nine people were killed and 57 injured, VOP said that the … [Read more...] about Veterans of Pakistan offers to provide free security to churches

Shahrukh Jatoi released

LAHORE: Shahrukh Jatoi has been released following the court's decision of allowing Shahrukh Jatoi and other convicts in Shahzeb Khan murder case to post bail and the issuance of release orders  by the court for the convicts upon the payment of the amount it set for the bail.The orders were received by the jail officials on Saturday evening. Shahrukh Jatoi was held in custody at Jinnah … [Read more...] about Shahrukh Jatoi released

