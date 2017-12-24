LAHORE: Veterans of Pakistan (VOP) has once again offered to provide free armed security to all churches in Pakistan.VOP had already made the same offer in the past after Peshawar church bombing on September 22, 2013 in which 127 people were killed and 250 injured.Referring to the recent attack on a church in Quetta in which nine people were killed and 57 injured, VOP said that the … [Read more...] about Veterans of Pakistan offers to provide free security to churches