PM, Tajik envoy discuss regional connectivity projects

Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir Friday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House. The prime minister welcomed the ambassador and wished him a successful tenure in Pakistan.

While fondly recalling his recent visit to Dushanbe earlier this month, the prime minister said he was touched by the warm welcome extended to him and hailed the friendly and productive discussions with President Emomali Rahmon during the visit.

Expressing satisfaction at the MoUs/agreements signed between the two sides during his visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif urged that timely implementation and follow up would help to strengthen bilateral ties even further.

He renewed his invitation to President Rahmon to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience, while adding that Pakistan was looking forward to Tajikistan’s participation in the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad in October this year. The Tajik Ambassador briefed the prime minister on a number of proposals aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields including education, agriculture and defence as well as connectivity through land and air routes.

While noting the proposals, the prime minister tasked relevant ministries to get in touch with the Tajik Ambassador for further discussions. Regional connectivity projects including CASA-1000, also came under discussion. The Tajik Ambassador thanked the prime minister for receiving him, conveyed greetings of his President to him and expressed his country’s desire to further enhance its relations with Pakistan.