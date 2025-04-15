Imran Khan’s sisters denied access again: Protest erupts outside jail

The sisters of Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, faced another setback on Tuesday. They tried to meet Khan at Adiala Jail but were stopped at the Gorakhpur checkpoint. This led to a protest led by Aleema Khan outside the jail in Rawalpindi. She and other family members arrived for what was supposed to be a visiting day.

When the sisters were denied entry, Aleema Khan took to the pavement. She stated, “If they stop us here again, we will sit right here.” Aleema recalled a previous incident where police sidelined them for trying to visit their brother. She emphasized their determination to remain until they are allowed to see Imran together.

Aleema dismissed claims from the jail administration that Khan did not wish to meet family. She laughed off the suggestion, insisting her brother requested the visit. Additionally, she accused the authorities of using delaying tactics to obstruct their access to him. Aleema insisted that the sisters would enter together, stating, “We don’t accept any minus-one formula.”

Legal representatives, including Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar, supported the sisters. However, they too were asked to refrain from advocating for the visit. This event has raised concerns among PTI supporters about restrictions on Imran Khan’s access to his family. Khan remains in custody facing multiple charges following his ousting in 2022.