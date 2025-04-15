Fitch ratings upgrade boosts Pakistan’s economic confidence

Fitch Ratings recently upgraded Pakistan’s credit rating from CCC+ to B-. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb called this upgrade a strong sign of confidence in the government’s economic reforms. He noted that it is the first rating change in three years, indicating a shift in the economic outlook towards stability.

Aurangzeb explained that the upgrade highlights Fitch’s belief in Pakistan’s ability to reduce budget deficits. It also shows confidence in the country’s progress in implementing structural reforms. These changes are crucial for supporting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and improving funding availability.

However, Fitch Ratings also warned that global trade tensions and market volatility might pose risks. Despite these concerns, the agency noted that lower oil prices and Pakistan’s limited reliance on exports help mitigate these external pressures.

Aurangzeb expressed optimism that this upgrade will lead to increased investments and trade in Pakistan. He believes it will create more job opportunities and support industrial growth. The government is committed to continuing its journey toward economic reforms and stability, he added.