Former US President Donald Trump recently criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, blaming him for the ongoing war with Russia. Trump suggested that Ukraine provoked a conflict that it could not win. He accused Zelensky of recklessly seeking international military aid instead of addressing the realities of the war.

Trump’s remarks followed a devastating missile attack in Sumy, Ukraine, which resulted in the deaths of at least 35 civilians. Despite the tragedy, Trump labeled the attack a “mistake.” He used the occasion to renew his criticism of Ukrainian leadership and its decisions during the war.

While speaking at the White House, Trump stated, “He’s always looking to purchase missiles.” He emphasized that starting a war against a much larger adversary without a solid chance of victory is unwise. Trump named three leaders responsible for the war: Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden, and Zelensky himself.

Zelensky’s office has not yet addressed Trump’s statements. The Ukrainian president had earlier urged Trump to visit Ukraine to witness the struggles of civilians firsthand. As the conflict persists, tensions are increasing among Trump, Zelensky, and the complicated dynamics of international diplomacy related to the war.