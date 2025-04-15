PM Shehbaz announces special benefits for overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled a special package for overseas Pakistanis during the First Annual Overseas Pakistanis’ Convention in Islamabad. He praised their contributions to the nation and introduced several initiatives, including special courts aimed at speeding up legal cases for citizens living abroad. These courts will be established in Islamabad and all provinces.

In addition to the courts, the Prime Minister announced a 15% quota in medical colleges for overseas Pakistanis’ children. Also, 3,000 spots will be available for these students in medical institutions. Furthermore, there will be a 5% quota for overseas Pakistanis in federal universities, making higher education more accessible for them.

To enhance support for the diaspora, PM Sharif revealed a five-year age relaxation for government jobs offered to overseas citizens. He also mentioned new services such as online sale deed registration in Punjab. This move aims to simplify property transactions for Pakistanis living abroad.

Moreover, an international airport will soon be built in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, meeting a long-standing demand of the community. Every year on August 14, the government will honor 15 overseas Pakistanis with civil awards for their exceptional achievements. These initiatives highlight the government’s commitment to facilitating and recognizing the contributions of overseas Pakistanis.