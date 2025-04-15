

Lahore DIG Faisal Kamran lately apologized to the Lahore High Court for the disturbing act of paring suspects’ heads. This reason came after the court noticed vids showing the humiliating discipline for suspects of vampire flying and upstanding blasting. Justice Ali Zia Bajwa presided over the case following a solicitation from Advocate Vishal Shakir.

During the hail, the judge ordered the controversial videotape to be shown in court. DIG Kamran admitted it was a serious mistake and assured the court that it would not be again. He revealed that 10 to 15 vids get uploaded daily without proper review, admitting that they acted carelessly.

The court questioned Kamran about his mindfulness of the vids. He verified he had n’t seen the particular videotape but pledged that unborn uploads would bear blessing from the applicable police officer. Prosecutor General Punjab, Farhad Ali Shah, stated that the DIG is able and did n’t intend detriment but emphasized the need to cover the rights of suspects.

also, the SHO from Kasur also apologized for uploading vids of suspects from a cotillion party. He claimed he was n’t present at the station due to his father’s illness. The court suspended the case until Wednesday, with plans to further address the issue of vids humiliating suspects.