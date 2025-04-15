Khamenei cautions on US nuclear talks, emphasizes caution and defined boundaries

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed a cautious stance on ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States. He stated he is neither “overly optimistic nor pessimistic” about the talks, wanting to temper public expectations of a potential deal. This comes after recent discussions in Oman, which both sides described as positive.

Khamenei warned that failure to reach an agreement could negatively impact Iran. He acknowledged rising hopes among Iranians for economic relief and a stronger rial, which recently gained 20% against the dollar. However, he urged caution in the negotiations, emphasizing the importance of clearly defining boundaries for both sides.

The Supreme Leader indicated that the ongoing process should be approached carefully. He highlighted that negotiations might yield results or may not and advised against linking the country’s fate solely to these talks. This statement reflects Tehran’s wariness, particularly given past betrayals by the US, such as withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Finally, Khamenei’s comments underscore the complex relationship between Iran and the US, which has been strained since the 1979 Islamic revolution. Despite the historical enmity, Khamenei acknowledged that pressing issues like inflation and unemployment have pushed Iran to engage in talks with the Trump administration.