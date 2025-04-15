Gold prices surge by Rs600 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan saw a significant increase on Tuesday. The price per tola rose by Rs600, reaching Rs339,400. This rise mirrors a similar trend in the international market. As a result, many buyers are eager to invest.

Furthermore, the cost for 10 grams of gold also increased. It now stands at Rs290,980, reflecting a gain of Rs514. This increase is reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). These adjustments highlight the dynamic nature of gold pricing in the country.

Notably, the international rate of gold also rose today. According to APGJSA, gold is priced at $3,224 per ounce, including a $20 premium. This signifies a $6 rise for the day. Such fluctuations impact local markets significantly.

In contrast, gold prices had dropped on Monday. They decreased by Rs1,800, settling at Rs338,800. Additionally, silver prices also saw an uptick, increasing by Rs163 to reach Rs3,397 per tola. This trend in precious metals reflects ongoing economic pressures.