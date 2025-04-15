CM Maryam Nawaz discusses investment opportunities with US delegation

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz recently met with a delegation of US Congress members in Lahore. During this meeting, she emphasized the importance of strengthening investment opportunities between Pakistan and the United States. Both sides discussed mutual interests and explored potential areas for collaboration, especially in Punjab.

Maryam invited US investors to consider sectors such as agriculture, IT, energy, health, and education in Punjab. She highlighted the numerous opportunities available in these fields, encouraging them to invest in the region’s growth. This commitment aims to foster a beneficial economic relationship.

Additionally, she proposed that both countries should exchange parliamentary delegations. This exchange would improve communication and cooperation at the parliamentary level, further solidifying the relationship between the two nations.

Maryam also expressed a strong interest in enhancing ties in the IT sector, noting its vast potential. Overall, the meeting aimed to create a foundation for increased investment and collaboration in various sectors.