In a recent address, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir declared that terrorism cannot alter Pakistan’s destiny. He spoke confidently at the first Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad. He emphasized that even many generations of terrorists cannot damage Balochistan or Pakistan. He believes that the proud people of Pakistan will always support the army in difficult times.

General Munir expressed his admiration for Pakistanis living abroad. He stated that their feelings for Pakistan are strong. He affirmed that these expatriates are not just ambassadors but also beacons of light for the country. He dismissed the narrative of brain drain, instead describing it as a brain gain. He emphasized the value of overseas Pakistanis in global representation.

The Army Chief reinforced unity in his message. He emphasized that the military can tackle any challenge with the backing of the people. He promised that the sacrifices of heroes will always be remembered. He called on everyone to unite against barriers to Pakistan’s progress. His message inspired a feeling of optimism for what lies ahead.

Lastly, General Munir reaffirmed that the journey of Pakistan’s progress is ongoing. He highlighted that Kashmir is and will always be crucial to Pakistan. He conveyed strong support for the Palestinian cause. His message inspired a dedication to work towards a stronger and more united Pakistan.