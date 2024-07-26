Security forces gun down terrorist in N Waziristan

Security forces on Friday killed a terrorist involved in numerous terror activities and killings of innocent masses and soldiers during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District. During conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange, Khawarji Terrorist Razzaq was sent to hell, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. He was a close associate of Khawarji Gul Bahadur and was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including target killing of Malik Sher Muhammad, grandson of Faqir of Ippi on 6 January 2023 as well as facilitation of suicide bombing attack in North Waziristan on 16 March 2024 which resulted in shahadat of seven brave soldiers. “Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.