Hearing of £190m reference adjourned without proceedings

An accountability court has adjourned the case hearing of the 190 million pounds reference without proceeding against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until July 30.

Accountability court’s judge Muhammad Ali Warraich heard the 190 million pounds reference.

During the hearing, defendant lawyers and both accused, Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi couldn’t appear before the court by 10 am, later on, the case hearing was postponed for one hour. The court gave the last warning to defendant lawyers on cross-examination. Consequently, the court adjourned the case hearing without proceeding until July 30. It is noteworthy that as many as 34 witnesses have recorded their statements while cross-examination of 33 witnesses has been concluded. A witness in the reference, former federal minister Pervez Khattak, recorded his testimony during the hearing on July 10.

Pervez Khattak, in his statement, said “Shehzad Akbar informed that money from Pakistan was sent abroad illegally that was confiscated in Britain and that money would be returned to Pakistan.”

Khattak informed that this matter was not included in the cabinet’s agenda and included as an additional item. Documents related to money were presented in the sealed envelopes in the cabinet meeting, he added.

Imran Khan responded to Pervez Khattak’s statements, stating, “Nawaz Sharif’s flats in London must be handed over to Pakistan.”

It is pertinent to mention that IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri approved bail of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in this case.

The same judge, Muhammad Ali Warraich, of the accountability court of Islamabad approved the bail plea of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pounds reference on July 2. Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a corruption reference against the former premier, his spouse and others, accusing them of receiving land worth millions of dollars as a bribe through the Al-Qadir Trust.