Third phase of drug-free Peshawar campaign to be launched in August

The third phase of the drug-free Peshawar campaign is going to start from the first week of August under the leadership of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud.

In this regard, a meeting was held which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain Retired Sarmad Salim, District Officer Social Welfare Noor Muhammad, Excise Department, Anti-Narcotics Department and administrators of private rehabilitation centers.

The meeting was informed that a formal strategy has been decided and necessary instructions have been issued to the district administration Peshawar and the social welfare department.

Under the operation strategy, more than 2,000 drug addicts on the streets of Peshawar will be taken into custody and transferred to rehabilitation centers so that the city can be completely free from drug addicts.

For this purpose, capacity has been created in private rehabilitation centers also. During the operation an operation will be conducted against the

professional beggars and according to the information obtained from various sources, they will be taken into custody and handed over to the Social Welfare Department to train them in various skills and make them useful citizens of the society.

The young delinquent children will be transferred to the welfare institution Zamang Kor, where free accommodation, education and training have been arranged for them.

The campaign for rehabilitation of the drug addicts has received great national and international recognition and the initiative has been widely appreciated, and provided a great opportunity to the poor people addicted to the scourge of drug addiction to lead a new and prosperous life.