FBR committed to resolving taxpayer issues in KP, governor told

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) headquarters and met with Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and discussed various tax-related matters and issues faced by the people of the province.

The Chairman FBR assured the Governor that all possible measures would be taken to resolve the issues faced by taxpayers in KP, said a news release here on Friday. The Chairman FBR also apprised about the ongoing tax reforms being implemented by the FBR including digitisation and automation of its systems to enhance efficiency, transparency and accountability. He reiterated the FBR’s dedication to creating a conducive environment for taxpayers through continuous reforms and improvements in the tax system. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed his appreciation for the efforts being made by the FBR to modernize and improve the tax system.