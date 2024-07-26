Gold price increases by Rs 1,000 per tola

After registering a decrease in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered gains on Friday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs251,500 after an increase of Rs1,000. The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs215,621 after it registered an increase of Rs858, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). On Thursday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs2,300. The international rate of gold inched up on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,373 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $3 during the day. On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,860 per tola. Last week, gold price per tola had increased by Rs4,600 in Pakistan to clock in at an all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in the local market.