Gandhi family faces $332 million graft charges; congress calls it political vendetta

Senior Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have been charged in a case linked to a 2001 complaint by BJP politician Subramanian Swamy. They are accused of trying to fraudulently acquire $332 million in assets tied to a defunct newspaper group. Both leaders deny the allegations and label them as politically motivated.

Congress party officials claim that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using government agencies to target political opponents. Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi stated, “This is nothing but vendetta in legal disguise.” He criticized the Enforcement Directorate for selectively going after opposition leaders while ignoring BJP allies.

Another senior Congress member, Jairam Ramesh, described the case as harassment and a means to silence their party. He insisted that the opposition “cannot be silenced” by such tactics. Members of Congress rallied behind the Gandhis, stressing that these charges are part of a larger political strategy.

On the other hand, BJP leaders defended the legal actions, asserting that investigative agencies function independently. BJP lawmaker Ravi Shankar Prasad stated, “There is no license to loot in this country.” Rahul Gandhi, who has faced multiple legal challenges, remains a key figure in Indian opposition politics despite Congress’s struggles in recent elections.