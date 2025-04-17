Elon Musk gives special treatment to Shivon Zilis, mother of his children

Elon Musk reportedly gives special treatment to Shivon Zilis, one of the mothers of his children. Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, has four children with Musk. She enjoys VIP status at his public events and gets preferential treatment compared to other partners.

Sources say Musk often spends time at Zilis’ home in Austin. He takes her to high-profile events, including meetings with politicians. Zilis has praised Musk, saying he faces personal challenges to improve humanity’s future.

In February, Zilis announced the birth of her fourth child with Musk. They appeared together at a pre-inauguration event in Washington, D.C. They were also seen with their children during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other mothers of Musk’s children receive different treatment. For example, musician Grimes has not accepted Musk’s offer to live in a gated community. Meanwhile, influencer Ashley St. Clair was allegedly offered money to remain quiet about her son with him.