PM Shehbaz promises to upgrade Balochistan’s dangerous ‘bloody track’ to modern highway

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced plans to transform Balochistan’s dangerous “bloody track” into a modern highway. This road has claimed nearly 2,000 lives due to its unsafe conditions. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Jinnah Square Underpass in Islamabad, he emphasized the importance of this upgrade for public safety.

The project will meet motorway standards and cost over Rs 300 billion. It is expected to be completed within two years. The Prime Minister criticized those who oppose road projects in Balochistan, labeling them as narrow-minded. He pledged to complete major highway projects connecting Karachi, Kalat, Khuzdar, and Quetta.

Sharif stated that this initiative aligns with the people’s hopes in Balochistan. It aims to improve connectivity and ensure safer travel in the province. Additionally, he revealed that the government doubled Balochistan’s share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award to support development.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to development across all provinces. He highlighted recent economic progress and the teamwork that helped stabilize the national economy. Earlier this week, he announced that fuel price reductions will be used to fund upgrades to Balochistan’s vital N-25 highway instead of being passed on to the public.