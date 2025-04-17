X (twitter) to launch new chat platform soon

X (formerly Twitter) is preparing to roll out a new chat platform. The platform will replace Direct Messages (DMs) with a complete chat system. An official from the company confirmed this exciting change in a recent post.

The new feature will be named X Chat. Zeke Varionik, a software engineer at X, stated that all current DMs will be removed soon. This transformation aims to enhance the messaging experience for users.

Before this announcement, discussions about X Chat had surfaced in early 2025. A screenshot displaying the X Chat icon was shared on X Daily. Additionally, Elon Musk mentioned plans to stop using his phone number and rely solely on X for communication.

Moreover, users showcased screenshots showing a pin verification for X Chat. Recently, another user leaked information about X Chat’s features. The new platform will include end-to-end encryption and support for file transfers, making it a secure option for communication.