Gold hits historic high of Rs. 350,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continue to climb, marking a new record today. The price per tola increased by 2,000 rupees. This rise brings the total to an unprecedented 350,000 rupees. This is the highest price seen in the country’s history.

According to the All Pakistan Gem and Jewelers Association, 24-carat pure gold now sells for 350,000 rupees per tola. Additionally, the price of 24-carat gold per 10 grams rose by 1,715 rupees, reaching 36,800 rupees. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold per 10 grams increased by 1,572 rupees to 275,072 rupees.

The price of silver has also seen an increase. The price per tola rose by 59 rupees, now selling at 3,401 rupees. Simultaneously, the price for 10 grams of silver went up by 51 rupees, reaching 2,915 rupees.

In the international market, gold prices are also on the rise. The price per ounce increased by 19 dollars, reaching 3,329 rupees. Just yesterday, gold prices in Pakistan had jumped by 8,600 rupees, reaching 348,000 rupees per tola.