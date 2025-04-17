Arslan Ash withdraws from major esports events due to visa issues

Arslan Ash, the celebrated Tekken 8 champion from Pakistan, announced that he will miss two major esports tournaments in 2025. He cited ongoing visa complications as the reason for his withdrawal from the Riyadh Gamers8 and Evo Japan events.

As one of the top Tekken players in the world, Arslan’s absence is a disappointment for fans and organizers. His strong performances earlier this year generated high expectations for these competitions. He shared his decision in a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his frustration with the visa situation.

Arslan noted, “I made every effort to go, but unfortunately, I encountered visa problems again.” He acknowledged the challenges faced by South Asian players when accessing international events. These hurdles highlight a broader issue affecting many esports athletes from developing nations.

Despite this setback, Arslan Ash remains hopeful and committed to Tekken 8. He plans to focus on training and compete in local tournaments. He also aims to explore other international events later in the season.