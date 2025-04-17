Senate approves bill for minority rights commission

On Thursday, the Senate Subcommittee on Human Rights approved a bill to create a commission for minority rights. Senator Ali Zafar chaired the meeting and stressed the importance of this initiative. The commission aims to align Pakistan’s practices with United Nations standards for minority rights.

According to the bill, the commission will assess how well the government upholds minority rights. It will monitor existing policies and suggest improvements to prevent discrimination. The prime minister will establish a 13-member commission that includes representatives from each province. Each province will have a female member and a representative from the largest minority.

Additionally, an 18-member council will support the commission. It will consist of members from different faiths, including Hindus, Christians, and Sikhs. This council will have various representatives, including government officials. They will work together to protect and promote minority rights throughout the country.

Senator Zafar called the day historic for minorities in Pakistan. Human rights groups have long urged the government to improve minority protections. In an open letter last August, they demanded stronger actions to safeguard their rights. The new commission aims to address these concerns effectively.