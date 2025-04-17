New pill promises effective weight loss

Scientists have developed a new pill called Orforglipron that promotes weight loss. When taken daily, this medication can help users lose about 7.5 kilograms in nine months. This breakthrough offers hope for those struggling with weight management.

Clinical trials included people with obesity and type 2 diabetes. Participants showed significant weight loss and lower blood sugar levels. Researchers believe that Orforglipron could eventually replace popular weight-loss injections like Ozempic.

Once the third phase of trials is complete, the pill could be available for public use. If approved, the company plans to launch it worldwide. This will provide new treatment options for many patients.

The trials revealed that some participants lost an average of 7.2 kilograms over 40 weeks. In addition, blood sugar levels dropped by 1.3 to 1.6 percent. Researchers expect to release more data soon, making this an exciting development for those preferring pills over injections.