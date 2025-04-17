Complete ban on heavy traffic during daytime in Karachi

Karachi has imposed a complete ban on heavy traffic during daytime hours. The Commissioner of Karachi enforced Section 144 to restrict heavy vehicles from entering the city.

The ban will last for two months, from April 17 to June 16. It covers construction trucks and freight vehicles as well.

Heavy traffic will not be allowed in the city from 6 AM to 10 PM. This decision came after a recommendation from the DIG of Traffic.

Although heavy vehicles cannot enter at certain times, they can still use specific routes. They may travel from the Super Highway to the New Karachi Industrial Area via slip roads. They can also reach warehouses at Goddam Chowrangi through Manzar Petrol Pump, Younus Chowrangi, and Dawood Chowrangi. Additionally, vehicles can pass from the Northern Bypass to Pracha Chowk, State Avenue, and Siemens Chowrangi, continuing to Gulbai Morirooad