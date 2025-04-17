Netflix announces release date and teaser for final season of “The Sandman”

Netflix has officially confirmed the release dates for the second and final season of “The Sandman.” The season will premiere in July and will consist of two parts. The first volume, featuring six episodes, will drop on July 3. Then, the second volume, which has five episodes, will follow on July 24.

Along with the release announcement, Netflix shared the first teaser trailer for the season. The teaser highlights the return of Dream, played by Tom Sturridge. In this final chapter, Dream reunites with his family of Endless siblings. The storyline will explore the consequences of his past actions as Dream faces challenging decisions.

According to Netflix, Dream must make hard choices to save himself and his kingdom. The path to forgiveness includes unexpected twists, and true absolution may require significant sacrifices. Showrunner Allan Heinberg planned this conclusion while filming in 2023. However, Netflix only confirmed it as the final season earlier this year.

Tom Sturridge leads a talented cast that also includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Gwendoline Christie. Jamie Childs directs all the episodes. Allan Heinberg, David S. Goyer, and Neil Gaiman serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and is based on the acclaimed DC Comics series created by Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg.