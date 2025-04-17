UK sees Pakistan as $2 trillion economy, eyes bigger investment opportunities

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, shared her optimistic outlook on Pakistan’s economic future at the Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit. She stated that the UK envisions Pakistan becoming a $2 trillion economy and aims to increase investments in various sectors.

In her speech, Marriott praised Pakistan’s vibrant youth as a crucial driver for future growth. She emphasized that the UK supports Pakistan’s development initiatives for both local and global benefits. Currently, UK-Pakistan trade is valued at £4.4 billion, but Marriott expressed hopes to raise that figure to £15 billion in the coming years.

Marriott also highlighted the UK’s collaboration with Pakistan in health, education, and engineering. Notable projects include Reko Diq, and she mentioned a $45 million UK program focused on power sector reforms and green energy initiatives. These efforts aim to enhance Pakistan’s macro-economic stability.

Looking ahead, global organizations like the World Bank predict that Pakistan’s economy could quintuple by 2047, reaching $2 trillion. Marriott sees Pakistan as a valuable long-term partner due to its strategic location, abundant natural resources, and strong business potential. She believes that private sector innovation and digital transformation will play key roles in this growth.