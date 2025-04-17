2025-26 budget discussions to begin early in parliament

The government has decided to present the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the first week of June. This announcement comes as officials aim to prepare for Eid al-Adha celebrations. To accommodate this, they plan to convene a parliamentary budget session earlier than usual.

Sources from the Ministry of Finance suggest the budget could be in Parliament before June 5. Following the Eid holidays, the approval process for the budget will begin. This adjustment allows for timely discussions and decision-making.

Moreover, the Ministry of Finance confirmed that consultations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will occur regarding the upcoming budget. The IMF mission is expected to arrive in Pakistan during the second week of May to review and approve budget targets.

These meetings will be crucial in ensuring that the budget aligns with IMF requirements. The early presentation and subsequent approval process reflect the government’s proactive approach in managing fiscal planning.