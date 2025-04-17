Police detain Imran Khan’s sisters and PTI leaders amid protest

Rawalpindi police detained several leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including Imran Khan’s three sisters. They were trying to meet Khan at Adiala Jail when police intervened. The sisters, Aleema Khan, Azma Khan, and Noreen Khan, were taken into custody along with other PTI leaders. Among them were National Assembly opposition leader Umar Ayub and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan.

The police stopped the PTI leaders near the jail and engaged in a brief argument. Despite their protest, the police placed the leaders into a prisoner van. This incident occurred just days after similar roadblocks also prevented Khan’s family from meeting him. On April 8, the police halted the sisters before reaching the jail.

In response to the detention, many family members protested at the Gorakhpur checkpoint. The police offered to allow some family members to meet Khan but barred Aleema Khan. The family insisted they would not meet without her, leading to a protest that resulted in more detentions. Several women activists, including Khan’s sisters, were taken into custody during this protest.

Afterward, a small number of PTI leaders met Khan inside the jail. Meanwhile, party Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja commented on the situation. He praised Khan’s sisters for refusing to meet without Aleema Khan. He expressed disappointment that other party leaders did not demonstrate the same loyalty.