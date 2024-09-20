PSQCA, LCCI team up for industry growth

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) have partnered to strengthen the local industry’s ability to compete on a global scale.

As part of this initiative, PSQCA has established an information desk at the LCCI and Quality Assurance Cell at its directorate. This aligns with the government’s “Ease of Doing Business” policy and aims to improve the quality of local products to meet international standards.

To kick off this collaboration, PSQCA and LCCI jointly organized an awareness session titled “Role of PSQCA in Standardization, Conformity Assessment and Regulatory Affairs” at the LCCI Auditorium. Engr. Muhammad Rizwan, Director of the Standards Development Centre at PSQCA, along with Deputy Director Asghar Ali and Assistant Directors Nauman Khaliq, Syed Taimoor, and Muhammad Awais Arshad, provided insights into the department’s significance in standardization and regulatory affairs.