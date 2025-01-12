Is Bad Bunny’s new album about Kendall?

Bad Bunny is letting the music speak. The 30-year-old released his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos on Jan. 5 and when it comes to whether ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner inspired some of the tracks? He shared insight into the meanings-and the people-behind the music.

“I have written songs inspired by people that people don’t have a f–king clue who they are,” Bad Bunny told TIME in an interview published Jan. 5. “The meaning of the song can vary in many things, like the absence of a person who is no longer with you, or a love. But it can be many other things too, that are no longer there.”

The rapper-whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio-and Kendall first sparked romance rumors in February 2023 when they were spotted having dinner together. In the months that followed, the pair appeared together during courtside date nights, and outings in New York City. While the “Where She Goes” rapper and model never confirmed their status, they did make things social media official with a high-fashion Gucci ad in September.

However, by December the pair’s romance fizzled out and they broke up.

Kendall, 29, and the “Monaco” rapper sparked rumors of a rekindled romance in May when they appeared together in Miami and getting cozy inside 2024 Met Gala after party, before rocking coordinating gray outfits for dinner after Vogue World in Paris in June.

In the meantime, Bad Bunny did confirm that his album is a love letter to someplace else that holds a big piece of his heart, his home island of Puerto Rico. “This is an album of Puerto Rican music, and a completely different vibe from what any other artist has done,” Bad Bunny told TIME. “I found what my roots are: the sound that represents me.”