No one wants to marry me: Meera Ji

Pakistan’s prominent film star Meera Jee opened up on her marriage plans and shared that no one wants to marry her.

In a recent conversation with film star Irtiza Rubab, known by her stage name Meera, a local media reporter asked her, “Neelam Muneer has tied the knot recently. When are you planning to get married?”

After a long pause, Meera expressed her regret, however, clarified that she is not upset about Neelam’s marriage but a delay in her own. A visibly emotional Meera said, “It’s a shame but no one wants to marry me. I don’t know why.”

When further nudged about her ideal life partner, the ‘Baaji’ star seemed to get more uncomfortable and left the discussion.

As the video of her conversation surfaced on social media, several social users criticised the anchor for digging into the actor’s personal life when she was not comfortable talking about the topic, while others were generous in extending their prayers for Meera to find a suitable life partner soon.

Meanwhile, A-list film and TV actor Neelam Muneer Khan tied the knot with Muhammad Rashid, in an intimate nikah ceremony, in Dubai, last week.