Pakistan reports no polio cases since february 10, thanks to ongoing campaigns

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that no polio cases have been reported in Pakistan since February 10. He shared this update during a review meeting on polio eradication efforts in Islamabad. The prime minister praised government institutions and international organizations for their dedication to making Pakistan polio-free.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz emphasized the importance of community awareness for the upcoming polio campaign. He urged authorities to ensure every child under five receives the polio vaccine during the campaign, starting April 21. Additionally, he highlighted the need for routine immunizations against other serious diseases.

The prime minister received details about the upcoming anti-polio campaign, which will run from April 21 to April 27. During this period, 4.5 million children will be vaccinated, with over 415,000 trained workers going door-to-door. He also mentioned that third-party validation of the campaign would take place from April 28 to April 30.

Moreover, Minister for National Health Syed Mustafa Kamal called on the public to dismiss myths about the polio vaccine. He stressed that timely vaccination is crucial, as polio has no cure. This year’s campaign will align with Afghanistan’s efforts, allowing both countries to maximize their impact against the disease together.