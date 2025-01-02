Bhagat Singh Gallery opens in Lahore

The Punjab government in Pakistan has inaugurated the Bhagat Singh Gallery at the historic Poonch House in Lahore, where the legendary freedom fighter’s trial took place 93 years ago.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the gallery, dedicated to commemorating Singh’s contributions to the freedom struggle against British colonial rule, features a wide array of historical artifacts. These include trial documents, photographs, letters, newspaper clippings, and other memorabilia highlighting his life and revolutionary activities.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman officially opened the gallery, emphasizing its importance in preserving history. “Tourists will have access to the gallery under an agreement between the industry, commerce, and tourism departments of the Punjab government,” Zaman stated, adding that the Poonch House has been meticulously restored to its original form.

Bhagat Singh, a prominent figure during British rule, was executed at the age of 23 by British authorities on March 23, 1931, following his trial at Poonch House. His revolutionary ideas and execution have made him a symbol of resistance and bravery across the subcontinent.

The gallery includes records from the Punjab Archives Department, first displayed in 2018.