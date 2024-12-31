Neelam Muneer debunks marriage rumours

Neelam Muneer has set the record straight regarding rumours about her impending wedding, stating she has no immediate plans to get married.

The celebrated actress, known for her roles in dramas like ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ and ‘Qaid-e-Tanhai,’ addressed these rumours during a recent podcast appearance.

Over the past few weeks, social media has been buzzing with claims that Neelam was set to wed this December in a grand ceremony in the UAE. Speculations grew stronger when a bridal video shared by a prominent salon was attributed to her.

When asked about her marriage plans during the podcast, Neelam candidly stated, “I don’t have any plans for marriage at the moment. Let’s see what happens.” However, she remained tight-lipped about whether someone special was currently in her life.

Neelam rose to fame for her epic performances on Pakistani television and has also made her mark in films, including her memorable item number in ‘Kaaf Kangana.’

Despite her popularity, the actress has often kept her personal life under wraps, making her fans curious about her relationship status. Her response to the recent rumours has clarified that the actress is in no rush to settle down and remains focused on her career.