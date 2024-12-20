AMAN 2025: Emblem of Maritime Security

Aman-2025 maritime exercise conducted under the auspices of the Pakistan Navy signifies a cornerstone in ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). It aims to cultivate international cooperation among regional and extra-regional naval forces and enhance strategic preparedness to grapple with an array of maritime security challenges emanating from the Indian Ocean. It explicitly demonstrates the resolve of the country to protect vital sea lanes, curb maritime threats, and ensure a secure-cum-prosperous region.

Oceans as maritime global commons hold immense significance for international trade and security. With the dependence of almost 3 billion people in the world on oceans, they are a quintessential source of well-being and livelihood, the Indian Ocean is regarded as the world’s third largest ocean, acting as a hub of pivotal Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) extending from Australia’s Western Coast in East to strategically significant Mozambique Channel in West. Most vital are the Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf as they act as critical waterways connecting various regions such as Asia. Africa, Europe, and beyond.

More than 50 percent of sea-borne oil traverses through maritime routes in the Indian Ocean and concurrently it hosts 23 out of 100 key container ports in the world. IOR entails seven choke points that include the Mozambique Channel, Sunda Strait, and Lombok Strait. Malacca Strait, Suez Canal, Bab-el-Mandeb, and Strait of Hormuz. Most notable is the Strait of Hormuz as nearly 1/5th of global fuel transit through it. Additionally, this narrow strait is the only route providing access to oil-enrich Gulf states.

Pakistan’s proximity to the Strait of Hormuz makes it one of the most pivotal littoral states of the Indian Ocean. More than 90 percent of the country’s trade is sea-based, signifying its sheer dependence on the ocean for trade and commerce. The inception of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with its crown jewel Gwadar has tremendously augmented Pakistan’s strategic significance and its stakes in IOR.

Ergo, maritime security is a pre-requisite for national interest, but the ever-enhancing emergence of threats to maritime security, for instance, piracy, marine environmental degradation, smuggling and trafficking, and contested navigation routes have been incessantly undermining safe and secure access to the region. These dynamics necessitate maintaining naval prowess in the Indian Ocean Region through multilaterism. Pakistan Navy’s biennial Aman series of exercises grounded on the notion of ‘Together for peace and security underpins the country’s concerted effort to maintain regional maritime security.

Since the inception of AMAN in 2007, the Pakistan Navy has been conducting this mega maritime event to enhance interoperability, buttress synergy, and advance the cause of a unified front against non-traditional maritime security threats. The participation trajectory of AMAN has increased from 28 navies in 2007 to 51 navies (including Pakistan) in 2023. signalling burgeoning acceptance of Pakistan-led collaborative approach towards peace in IOR. Moreover, the exercise is a testament to the Pakistan Navy’s professional competence and staunch commitment to taking the lead against threats at sea.

In tandem with the AMAN Exercise, the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) was held from 12-14 2023 February at the Karachi Expo Centre. The Expo aimed to showcase the maritime potential of Pakistan and to harness avenues of mutual collaboration in the field. It included 14 exhibiting countries, and 144 exhibitors with 121 national and 23 international participants. As a subset of PIMEC. International Maritime Conference (IMC) was also held dispensing a conducive platform to various maritime policymakers, stakeholders, academicians, subject matter experts, and practitioners to delineate upon issues and ideas pertinent to maritime domain.

The 9th chapter of AMAN exercise is now scheduled to be held in February 2025 with participation of more than 50 navies from across the globe. AMAN as hallmark of ‘Naval Diplomacy’ would bring together navies from various regions of the world to increase mutual understanding, galvanize information sharing, and further mutual preparedness against threats in maritime domain.

AMAN exercise is bifurcated in harbour and sea Phase. Harbour phase focuses upon seminars, professional demonstrations, operational discussions, and cultural displays are carried out: whereas, sea phase comprises of tactical manoeuvre exercises against terrorism and piracy, air defence exercises, gunnery firing, and search and rescue operations. Most notable aspect of sea phase is International Fleet Review that is witnessed by foreign as well as national dignitaries. Furthermore, ‘AMAN Dialogue’ will be held that in turn will provide avenues for deliberation and collaboration upon emerging maritime security challenges and opportunities.

The proactive role of Pakistan Navy in conducting the AMAN exercise signifies its pivotal demonstration in ensuring maritime security. On one hand, it symbolizes Pakistan Navy unwavering commitment to further international cooperation; on the other, AMAN exercise bolsters navy’s capabilities to competently tackle contemporary maritime challenges.

