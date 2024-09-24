Punjab Premier League trophy unveiled

The Punjab Premier League trophy unveiling ceremony was held at University of Lahore in which Chairman Board of Governors of the University of Lahore and Patron Chief of Punjab Premier League Awais Rauf was the special guest while former Test cricketer Tawfiq Umar participated as the guest of honour.

Apart from him, former test cricketer Humayun Farhat, international commentator Asad Ali Younis, Saiful Azam Khan and a large number of students participated in the ceremony. Patron Chief Owais Rauf, former test cricketer Tawfiq Umar, Asad Ali Younis and Nadeem Manzoor unveiled the trophy.

Chairman University of Lahore Patron-in-Chief Punjab Premier League Awais Rauf while addressing the opening ceremony said that this league is being held from October 4 to October 11 at Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala for which NOC has been taken from PCB. This is the second league after PSL approved by the cricket board. As a private sector university, we are happy to partner with this event. This league will help the Pakistan Cricket Board to get new talent which will bring the name of Pakistan to the world. Most of the cricket events are held in Lahore, so we have decided to organize this league in Gujranwala city where day and night matches will be held under flood lights.

Talking about the new talent, he said. It was said that Lahore is moving to Qalandar Academy University, which will bring out the best talent for Pakistan. The guest of honor former test cricketer Tawfiq Umar while addressing the ceremony said that the plan of the league was going on for a long time in which Now there has been success and this league is going to be held in Gujranwala from October 4 to October 11. International players, first-class and under-19 players will get a chance to play in it. The local government is fully cooperating with us. PCB has also played a very important role for the promotion of cricket. International commentator Asad Ali Younis. Addressing the event, he said that PCB will get good talent from this event. This is just the beginning, with time we will also get world-class talent. Punjab Premier League Ambassador Nadeem Manzoor while addressing said that their mission is to eliminate drugs from the society, for this promotion of sports is mandatory. From this league, players who will brighten the name of the country will come forward. It should be clear that in this league, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Teams from Rahim Yar Khan, Gujarat and Rawalpindi are participating and Punjab Premier League president is Ali Saif.