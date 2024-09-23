PTI challenges SC ordinance in SHC

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court, challenging the recently introduced Practice and Procedure Ordinance, which it claims violates a Supreme Court ruling.

The petition argues that the ordinance breaches constitutional principles and calls for its immediate suspension pending a judicial review.

In its petition, PTI stated that the ordinance, which deals with judicial practices, contradicts a ruling by a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

According to the petition, the bench had previously ruled that an ordinance could only be issued in cases of emergency. The PTI further argued that the ordinance could not be issued immediately after a parliamentary session, which it claims goes against constitutional guidelines.

The petition also alleges that the government is using the ordinance to involve judges in political matters, calling the move unconstitutional.

PTI has urged the court to annul the ordinance and suspend its implementation until a final decision is made.

After filing the petition, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh spoke to the media, stating, “We are here today to challenge the amendment being brought forward.

The government is attempting to undermine the independence of the judiciary. We filed a similar petition against the Practice and Procedure Act in 2023, and we stood by the judiciary in 2007-this time is no different.”

The PTI’s legal challenge comes amid growing concerns about the judiciary’s involvement in political affairs and the government’s use of ordinances.

The party has vowed to continue its fight to safeguard the independence of the judiciary.

Previously, the Practice and Procedure Amendment Ordinance, 2024 was challenged in Lahore High Court in a petition requesting the court to declare it unconstitutional and all orders or actions taken in this regard to be set aside.