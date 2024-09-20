SHC adjourns hearing on Dar as DPM

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of application against the appointment of Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister.

Petitioner’s lawyer, Advocate Tariq Mansoor, told the court that he had made Ishaq Dar respondent in the case while urging the court to issue notice against Dar to submit his answer. The court asked about the verdict regarding appointment of Pervez Ilahi as deputy PM during the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government.

On which Advocate Mansoor told the court that he had written to the cabinet division about Gazette notification and had also submitted an application in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to get the copy of verdict.

The court refrained from issuing any notices without submission of documents and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.