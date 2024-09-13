Some things never change: Nora Fatehi

Bollywood dancing sensation Nora Fatehi has always managed to create headlines due to her unwavering commitment to her profession and strong connection with her dedicated fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Moroccan diva had dropped a throwback photo with her schoolmates in which she is only 17-year-old. For the click, she wrote a lengthy description.

Fatehi said: “OMG GUYS! This is a major throwback! 17 year old me with my schoolmates getting ready to hit the stage to perform our dance!”

The starlet said, “We rehearsed for so many weeks, I taught them everything i knew at that time, and we put these outfits together. We did a belly dance fusion act on a few songs and performed in front of our school. Some things never change.”

“This is one of the songs we danced to too,” she maintained.

Fans went on to drop plenty of feedback and applauding comments to praise Fatehi in the comments section.

Fatehi has amassed over 46 million followers on her Instagram handle.