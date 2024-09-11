‘Tech boost for Pakistan’s organizations’

Saquib Ahmad, Country Head of SAP Pakistan, Iraq, Bahrain & Afghanistan, stated that increasing the use of technology in Pakistan can significantly enhance the performance of organizations. He made these remarks during the launch ceremony of the “RISE with SAP” digital transformation tool at Jaffer Brothers Limited (JBL).

“By increasing the adoption of technology in Pakistan, organizations can move towards improved performance,” said Saquib. “Our team is fully equipped to meet the needs of JBL. By choosing SAP, Jaffer Brothers can enhance operational processes, improve decision-making, and leverage cutting-edge technologies to pave the way for sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving business environment.”

Veqar Ul Islam, Director of Jaffer Group, emphasized the strategic importance of transitioning to SAP’s cloud technology for the company’s growth. “Adopting SAP for our business transformation is a crucial decision,” he said. “This partnership signifies our commitment to operational excellence, efficiency, and staying at the forefront of industry innovation. Implementing SAP’s advanced solutions is a reflection of our dedication to progress, paving the way for a digitally transformed and future-ready organization.”

Sabir Zaidi, Director of Corporate Services at Jaffer Group, noted the benefits already realized from the implementation of SAP S/4HANA. “We have so far benefited from simplified processes, reduced complexity, faster processing, improved supply chain management, increased scalability, and enhanced user experiences through SAP Fiori. Soon, we expect to further benefit from real-time analytics, predictive analysis, and improved financial management to aid decision-making.”

JBS Consulting and SAP have successfully completed the implementation of Pakistan’s second-largest “RISE with SAP” cloud technology solution across 14 entities of Jaffer Group. This full-cycle digital transformation is a testament to Jaffer Group’s trust in SAP and JBS Consulting to oversee the entire digital process, review key value chains, and ensure the successful execution of the most impactful innovation strategies under “RISE with SAP.”

Jaffer Group is a leading conglomerate in Pakistan with operations spanning fintech, IT services, healthcare, construction, mining, machinery, agriculture, lubricants, and biotechnology.

JBS Consulting achieved a remarkable feat by implementing the complete Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution across 14 Jaffer Group companies within a span of just 8 months. “RISE with SAP” is a comprehensive cloud solution designed to drive business innovation and help organizations using on-premises ERP software like SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA migrate securely and smoothly to the cloud.