FIA Interpol arrests wanted criminal

Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Interpol has arrested a proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia. As per details, the FIA spokesperson stated that the accused identified as Jaro was wanted to Punjab police in a murder case occurred in 2022.

The spokesperson said that NCB Interpol had issued a red notice for his arrest and was handed over to Punjab police by FIA Islamabad Immigration.

Earlier, FIA Interpol arrested a wanted criminal, Usman Sikander, from Oman.

The suspect identified as Usman Sikander, was wanted in several cases, including murder, and had been on the run since 2022.