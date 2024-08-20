Quota Politics and Hasina’s Ouster

Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur was shot by police gunfire. The incident took place outside the university where students were protesting against the government’s quota reforms. Was it just to use force against the students? Seeing the political dynamics of Bangladesh, the country has been a victim of dynastic politics. Sheikh Hasina having ruled Bangladesh for 15 years is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, popularly known as “Bangabandhu” (Father of the Bangladeshi nation). Hasina was re-elected in January 2024 for a fourth term. Awani League on one hand promotes its image as liberal democratic party whilst, domestically, the party has employed politically motivated tactics to manipulate the public sentiment. This latest development in Bangladesh wherein a 30 per cent quota was offered for the children of the veterans of 1971 war was yet another political move to win over the public sentiment. However, the protests by students have clearly indicated that the country needs a merit oriented job structure. Maruf Khan, a Bangladeshi student says, “about 500,000 to 600,000 people are competing for 600 to 700 government jobs and on top of that it includes a 56 per cent quota.”

Awami League in the past has used the 1971 card to draw public strength but this time the peoples discontent as apparent from the countrywide protests shows that the people do not want to sing the 1971 mantra anymore. The last election in Bangladesh in which, the Opposition demand for a caretaker setup was hijacked, and the election was held under the reign of incumbent government shows the dictatorial approach of Awami League. During Awami League’s rule, more than 1000 journalists and human rights activists were detained. Awami League’s latest dictatorial encounter has met with peoples’ power. Demonstrations by students in Dhaka demanding for the cancellation of discriminatory quota reform spread across the country. Clashes between students and police in Dhaka, Chottogram and Rangpur culminated into widespread unrest. 11,000 people were arrested and schools, and universities were closed in Bangladesh. The Awami League’s student wing, the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) attacked the anti-quota students at Dhaka University and at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. August 4, marked one of the deadliest days in Bangladesh when 98 people lost their lives in civil unrest. The student protests initiated against the quota system triggered wider public and Bangladeshis took to the streets over the repressive political climate and weakening economy. The populace questioned government’s inability to tackle issues like unemployment and high inflation. The unrest led to the killings of 400 people. The protestors angered over the police crackdown and killings marched towards Sheikh Hasina residence. The statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was also attacked.

Awami League has in the past used the 1971 card to draw public strength.

Students have demanded the cancellation of the discriminatory quota system. Students demand is just because the criteria to have quota benefits a particular class or group, and this segregation within the society creates socio-economic disparities. Basing on the quota criteria, the children of the India-Pakistan 1971 war (3,00,000 Indian troops participated in the war) veterans have more right to join the civil service than those Bengali students whose parents were not part of the war. This criterion will limit the government jobs to few families. This practice will lessen the competition in jobs and merit will be compromised. The quota in jobs in the long term will impact the growth of institutions. The quota system is also a loss for the country as people with less marks can secure admission into a professional college whereas a student competing on open merit at times is unable to get admission, not primarily because of low grades but because of the quota system. The high scorer then opts for opportunities abroad. The action taken by the students is for the betterment of Bangladesh. Following the protests and crackdown, the country’s Supreme Court has given the ruling that 93 per cent of government jobs will be open to candidates on merit, while 5 per cent for 1971 veterans’ children, and 1 per cent each for ethnic minority and physically disabled, and third gender. Interim Government Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus has commended the students for their fight against discriminatory quota politics. Dr. Yunus remembered Abu Sayeed and remarked, “this Bangladesh is the Bangladesh of Abu Sayed, there is no discrimination in this Bangladesh, my request to you all is to protect everyone, let not be any anarchy out there.” Students in Bangladesh have raised their voice in favour of a merit oriented society wherein every individual has an opportunity to study and then opt for careers.

The writer is a Research Associate at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).