Starc’s stunning death over heroics steal the show for Delhi capitals

Mitchell Starc delivered an exceptional performance as he guided Delhi Capitals to a stunning finish against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. Faced with the challenge of defending just 8 runs in the final over, Starc showcased his skills by nailing five out of six yorkers. His masterclass in death bowling not only forced a Super Over but also shocked fans and teammates alike.

Captain Axar Patel’s decision to trust Starc during this crucial moment proved invaluable. Starc had already dismissed a well-set Nitish Rana with a fierce inswinging yorker in the 18th over. Confident in Starc’s abilities, Axar opted to hand him the ball for the decisive final over. Despite the expectations, Rajasthan Royals’ batters struggled against Starc’s pinpoint execution and reverse swing.

Even under immense pressure, Starc remained calm and collected. Post-match, he shared his mindset, saying, “If I can execute more often than not, it’s going to be okay.” His impressive stats back up this confidence, with 5 wickets and an economy rate of 8.82 during death overs in recent matches. Axar praised Starc as a “legend,” highlighting his strong mentality and clarity when the game is on the line.

Rana, who fell victim to Starc’s yorker, acknowledged the impact of reverse swing and the strategic use of saliva. He noted that this brought back a seldom-seen skill in modern cricket. “You can’t plan for something you haven’t faced in years,” he admitted. Starc’s performance in the final over may very well define Delhi Capitals’ season moving forward.