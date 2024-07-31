Electrocution kills three in Pir Mahal

Three persons were electrocuted while three were injured when an iron rod came into contact with a live wire while erecting a tent at Sasta Bazaar in Pir Mahal near Toba Tek Singh on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the city’s main bazaar. The deceased were identified as Zafar, Babar and Bashir.

On the other hand in Gujranwala, the owner of a pan shop was killed when a speeding motorcycle rammed into him. According to Rescue 1122 personnel, Inayatullah was crossing a road when a motorcycle crashed into him. The man died due to severe head injuries, they said.